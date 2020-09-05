Lagos suspends video censor board boss over imposition of unauthorized levy

Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos government has suspended the Executive Secretary of the State Film and Video Censors Board, Bamidele Balogun, for imposing a five percent tax on digital platforms including Netflix and Iroko TV.

Balogun’s suspension was handed down by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho.

In the statement, the government denied levying the tax explaining that the embattled Executive Security acted alone without its authorization.

READ ALSO: Lagos council managers urged to be proactive

It reads in part: “There is no levy on audio and visual contents of all physical and digital platforms in Lagos State. The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr. Bamidele Balogun, is said to have announced a five percent levy.

“The government hereby dissociates itself from the said announcement in the media. The Executive Secretary, who was not authorised to make such an announcement, has been suspended, pending an administrative enquiry.”