Lagos tasks auditors on checking wastage, efficient internal control

Lagos State government has restated its desire to improve the internal control processes across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure efficient use of the state’s resources and reduce wastage.

The Special Adviser, Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO), Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, who spoke at a workshop organised for heads of audit units of parastatals at Magodo, admitted that in development value-chain of the state government, efficient internal control is imperative.

In a statement, yesterday, he said: “It is necessary for parastatals to adopt and co-ordinate methods and measures that will safeguard its assets, check the accuracy and reliability of its accounting data, promote operational efficiency and encourage adherence to preserved managerial policies.”

Ayantayo, who stated that the state government is focused on ensuring that all employees are part of the communication network that will establish effective internal control and quick execution of various activities and projects, said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had always been an advocate of standards, reason he is creating the needed environment for achieving and sustaining it across the state’s MDAs.

According to him, “During the two-day ministerial performance review retreat, the governor charged executive members to redouble their efforts in service delivery and emphasised the importance of amplification of government programmes and achievements to keep the citizens informed of their responsibilities and duties.”

He said PMO had been consistent in its mandate of building the capacity of head of parastatals, noting that the office already held five workshops for CEOs of parastatals and ancillary officers across the state since the post-COVID-19 period.

The Special Adviser, who spoke on the theme, “Strengthening of Internal Control Mechanism in Parastatals to Drive T.H.E.M.E.S Developmental Agenda,” said that the workshop was organised to revitalise parastatals in the state for a better, effective and efficient service delivery.

In her welcome address, Permanent Secretary, Parastatals Monitoring Office, Mrs. Kafayat Ajenifuja, said that the topic of discussion was to enhance the performance of audit officers serving in all the state agencies for better understanding of the process of internal control system.

She said that the workshop was organised in fulfilment of the responsibilities of the office at ensuring parastatals and agencies in Lagos State are run in accordance with the set administrative and financial guidelines.