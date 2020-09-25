Lagos to celebrate World Tourism Day

The Lagos State Government has disclosed its readiness to celebrate this year’s World Tourism Day on Sunday.







At a press briefing held yesterday at the Lagos Theatre in Ikeja, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, disclosed that a panel, comprising past permanent secretaries, ex-commissioners in charge of the ministry as well as relevant stakeholders, would discuss issues around tourism and rural development in line with the theme of this year’s celebration.







She said: “The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Tourism and Rural Development’ is timely and quite apt considering the need to look inward and develop tourism attractions in rural areas as a strategy to make our domestic tourism more vibrant.







“On Sunday, starting from noon, the ministry will hold an intense brainstorming session as a way of celebrating WTD 2020. Tourism stakeholders who will be participating in the event will join the celebration through Zoom platform and Facebook live streaming on Lagos State government’s online platform and from five divisions of the state. A smaller number of people will join some high profile guests at the physical event taking place in Ikeja.”







She added: “We hope that the event would further enhance our roadmap for the ministry in further discovering more tourism sites for development, hence, the reason we are involving tourism stakeholders across the five divisions of the state to participate in the event.”

