Lagos to partner firm

By Ibrahim Adam

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has given the thumbs up to XHS Nigeria Ltd for consistently delivering quality equipment and solutions to the Lagos Examination Board for 14 years.

Dr. Hamzat said the state was ready to partner with the company, urging them propose solutions that will be beneficial to the state.

The deputy governor was speaking when the XHS team visted the State House.

Responding, MD/CEO XHS Nigeria Ltd, Femi Okunade said the company would like to work with the state printing corporation, saying, “We are ready to provide 21st-century smart office solutions like digitisation of documents, scanners, multifunctional printers, industrial and high-end production devices”.