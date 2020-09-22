Lalong celebrates deputy at 70

Agency Reporter

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has rejoiced with his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden as he marks his 70th birthday, describing him as an achiever and accomplished gentleman.

Lalong in a congratulatory message said he was delighted to join family, friends and associates of the academic guru is celebrating his achievements over the years.

“Without a doubt, you have distinguished yourself as a scholar of repute, university administrator and patriotic politician who has exhibited a high sense of diligence, loyalty and excellence in all your assignments. As Deputy Governor of Plateau State, you have not only worked hard for the upliftment of our people but also contributed immensely to the success of the Rescue Administration by deploying your vast knowledge and wealth of experience.”