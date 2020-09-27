Lalong meets security heads, orders onslaught against criminals

Lalong

Worried by the growing rate of security breaches in Plateau State, which has led to the loss of lives, Governor Simon Lalong has met with heads of security agencies in the state, where he directed an onslaught against criminals.

He urged security agencies to collaborate with community leaders and other members of the local communities to facilitate investigations into the security challenges in their respective areas.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, while briefing journalists at the end of an emergency security meeting at the Government House, Jos said that the government noticed the quick responses of security agencies but still encourages them to interface with the local population, particularly traditional and community leaders to ensure citizens are well secured.

Atu said, “government is calling on all community leaders, citizens of Plateau, traditional rulers to cooperate with security agencies and other non-formal security actors to safeguard the environment, by availing intelligence reports to help in addressing the security challenges we are facing.”

He said resolutions reached at the end of the meeting were that government would ensure that investigations into the security challenges were concluded and the culprits punished. “In areas where there are farmers/herders skirmishes, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who are custodians of the agro rangers, would be deployed in areas such as Barkin-ladi, Riyom and other areas where such clashes are noticed.”







Lalong also appealed to social media bloggers to report with caution and establish the authenticity of their reports, while assuring the people of the state Government’s commitment to protecting their lives and property.

He added that arrests had already been made over the killing of a traditional ruler in Ratsat Village, Foron District of Barkin Ladi Council; the killing of a DSS operative in Shendam as well as the killing of five people in Vwang District, Jos South Council, saying the perpetrators will be brought to book.