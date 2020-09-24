Lalong to police: get killers of District Head

Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

PLATEAU State Governor Simon Lalong has assured citizens that killers of a traditional ruler, Da Bulus Chuwang Janka, will be apprehended.

The acting Gwom Rwey Foron, was murdered in his home at Rasat community of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Government of the state.

Governor Lalong expressed anger at the traditional ruler’s murder, saying his killers will not go unpunished.

Lalong directed police to arrest the perpetrators and their collaborators.

Lalong said, “The Local Government Chairman and heads of security agencies have briefed me on the sad development. I have repeated my charge to them that the days of unknown gunmen are over in Plateau State as innocent people cannot be killed without anybody being apprehended and put to trial. We are using the concept of community policing to dig into this particular case and see to it that the criminals are arrested. If we do not do so, more criminals will be bold to attack and kill our citizens”.