Lampard banks on Mendy to mend Chelsea’s goalkeeping problems

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said the arrival of Edouard Mendy will boost Chelsea’s goalkeeping options.

This follows a dip in form since the start of last season for first-choice keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was at fault in Liverpool’s second goal on Sunday. Lampard said on Tuesday the arrival of Mendy, who played 33 games in all competitions for Rennes last campaign, helping them finish third in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League, will boost competition for the number one choice at Chelsea.

“With Mendy coming in, it’s more competition so every reaction will have to be positive around that for Kepa and for Mendy to push to try and play in this team,” he said.

Mendy is expected to undergo a COVID-19 test before he can join the first-team squad.

“He (Mendy) is having a medical as we speak,” Lampard said here ahead of Chelsea’s League Cup game against second-tier Championship side Barnsley on Wednesday.

“As far as I’m aware, as long as he passes his tests before he travels, he will be tested with us on Thursday collectively as a team and if that is negative then he will be available to play,” Lampard added.

