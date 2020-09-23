LASACO records N9b gross premium

By Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

Lasaco Assurance Plc has recorded Gross Written Premium growth of four per cent from N9.01 billion in the 2018 financial year to N9.34 billion last year.

The Net Underwriting Income increased by 29 per cent from N5.22 billion to N6.711 billion.

Profit Before Tax (PAT) went down by 64 per cent from N958 million in 2018 to N347.7 million last year.

Total Asset increased by nine per cent from N170 billion to N18.5 billion while Shareholder’s fund went down by four per cent from N8.48 billion in 2018 to N8.173 billion in 2019.

The Chairman of the company, Mrs Aderinola Disu, represented by the Independent Director, Sani Ndanusa, spoke during the presentation of the financial statements and reports for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 to shareholders at the company’s 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

On the future, he said they were restructuring their processes to deliver cost-effective services to their customers.

“The success of any business in dynamic environment depend on its ability to constantly add value to its customers. In order to achieve this we have embarked on digitisation of our operations. We shall continue to ensure quality delivery in all our products and services. As you may be aware, we have also improved on promotion of the LASACO brand by engaging in partnership with media houses for regular presence in the public domain In 2020, we shall continue to move forward by strengthening our corporate governance structure in line with our long term strategy in order to deliver superior services to our numerous customers and also increase the confidence of our shareholders, investors, and all other stakeholders,’’ Disu said.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr Segun Balogun said, following the approval of shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting in 2018, the company has engaged professionals to actualise the recapitalisation plans before the deadline given by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

He said while the deadline had been extended to September, next year and next December for compliance with phase one of the recapitalisation, their goal is to have completed this phase before the end of next month.