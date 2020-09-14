LASPPPA commits to physical planning laws

By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has restated its commitment to enforce the state’s Physical Planning laws.

Its General Manager Funmi Osifuye, who made this known, while reviewing plans to implement reforms to ease planning permit approval process.

He said the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of the agency has been re-energised to enforce approved Physical Development Master Plan across the state in line with the administration’s THEMES Agenda of Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

He said: “As part of efforts to ensure that Lagos State is developed according to the Approved Physical Development Master Plan, a lot of physical planning reforms and laws were put in place by the government in the building and property development sector and as an agency established to implement these reforms and laws, we are now more prepared than ever to enforce these regulations strictly without fear or favour.”

Osifuye said more town planners had been deployed to LASPPPA by the ministry to ensure that the implementation of reforms to ease planning permit approval process and enforcement of the planning laws and regulations.

“We have also strengthened and reorganised our Monitoring and Compliance Unit to ensure statewide coverage of enforcement. This will nip uneven and haphazard development in the bud while at the same time availing the government of quality database to plan ahead for the populace. ‘’Also, in pursuance of these objectives, LASPPPA District Officers have been empowered to grant planning permit approval in line with approved standards,” he noted.

The GM noted that these strategies were geared towards ensuring that structures were built in conformity to the approved standards.

Osifuye, while enjoining citizens, property owners, builders and property developers to obtain valid physical planning permits from District Offices of LASPPPA, noted that a permit is a must before any construction.

He said the process of obtaining physical planning permit and stage certification had been made seamless for citizens, stressing that getting an approval should not take more than a month. He added that the state government has developed an e-planning permit platform to ease the process of obtaining a planning permit, adding that the new platform was initiated to enhance service delivery.