Lawmaker Resigns After Kissing Girlfriend’s Breast During Online Parliamentary Session

Ameri | Image: Forbes Argentina

An Argentinian lawmaker has been forced to resign after being suspended for kissing a woman’s breasts during an online parliamentary session.

Juan Emilio Ameri, 47, shocked fellow lawmakers during a debate about pension fund investments when he allowed a woman sit on his laps and snuggled her before pulling down her top to expose and kiss her breast.

The debated was being transmitted live on the lower house’s YouTube channel and on a giant screen set up in congress for online debates during the pandemic

Moments after the sex scene was played out, House president Sergio Massa halted the session to report “a serious offense,” and fellow lawmakers unanimously voted in favour of Ameri’s suspension. The disgraced lawmaker from the northeastern province of Salta was suspended for 180 days.

But on Thursday night Ameri offered to resign. In a radio interview, he admitted he was ashamed and took responsibility: “It was serious, really. I take responsibility. I’m very ashamed.”

The disgraced claimed he thought he was off-camera because his internet had gone down — and admitted he could not keep his hands off his girlfriend because she had recently had a boob job.

“I saw that my partner came out of the bathroom and I asked how she was, due to the operation. At that moment she sat with me and I kissed her on the breast without realizing that the connection had returned.

“It was a moment of intimacy with my partner that leaked. It was serious, really, I take charge and I am very ashamed. I am very distressed by what is happening,” he said.

It is not the first time a virtual meeting has tripped up a politician since their use became widespread with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, a Mexican female senator went topless during a government Zoom meeting while trying to change without realising her camera was still on. Martha Lucia Micher offered an apology and blamed the mishap on her not yet mastering these new forms of digital communication.

Also in June, In June a Spanish councillor was criticised after taking part in a Zoom council meeting from a sun lounger on the beach. Paola Moreno turned heads by opting to appear on camera with her head resting on a towel and her eyes hidden behind shades.