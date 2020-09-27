Laycon Crowned Winner Of Big Brother Naija Season 5

After 10 weeks of undiluted entertainment, the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season has come to a rousing end with Laycon emerging as the winner.

What started off as a stiff competition between 20 housemates ended on Sunday with Laycon – a clear favourite on the show, going home with the grand prize of N85 million (30 million cash prize, an Innoson Motors Jeep and a two-bedroom flat by Revolution Now Properties).

Other finalists included Vee, who was the first to be evicted on Sunday, followed by Neo, Nengi and Dora who was the first runner up.

Before the winner was announced, viewers were treated to entertaining performances from fast-rising stars, Fireboy_dml and Rema and later, 30 Billion Gang mates, Mayorkun and Davido.

Fireboy_dml performing at the BBN finale

Rema performing at the BBN finale

Davido Performing

More to follow.