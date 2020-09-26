Daily News

Laycon dances to Fecent Ricco’s Joromi

Big Brother star, Laycon showed he is also a big fan of Fecent Ricco when he danced to Fecent Ricco’s hit song ‘Joromi’ in the House.

Fecent Ricco, who just dropped a remix for his hit song Simbi, featured Zlatan and Guitar by Fiokee

No doubt Fecent Ricco is the new face of afrobeat and working on his new EP of 4 tracks featuring top Nigeria top stars.

The hot super star is in the studio working on his next big project that will drop soon.

Fecent Ricco ft Zlatan & Guitar by Fiokee – Simbi (Remix) is available on all streaming platform.

