Laycon emerges Head of House for 24 hours

By Gbenga Bada

Laycon emerged the Head of House on his 66th day in the show.

Laycon was unanimously appointed as the HoH by the four others.

Laycon finally got the one position that had eluded him for weeks in the House.

The 25-year-old had only been able to secure the position of Deputy HoH to Trikytee in the eighth week.

After completing the WAW task on Tuesday, September 22, the Housemates were immediately asked to deliberate and nominate the HoH for 24 hours.

In a unanimous decision, they all chose Laycon.

In his reign, Laycon led the House to complete the peace task backed by Lipton.

On Monday, September 21, Vee emerged the Head of House for 24 hours after which Laycon took over the mantle of leadership.

Vee had taken the mantle of leadership from Nengi, who was the Head of House for the ninth week.