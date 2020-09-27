Laycon Emerges Winner of BB naija Season 5

Laycon has emerged the winner of Big brother naija season 5.

The grand finale of the show held on September 27.

The first housemate to be evicted from the bb naija house on the grand finale was Vee.

Neo followed shortly after as the next housemate to be evicted from the Bbnaija house.

This left Dorathy, Nengi and Laycon the chance to win Big Brother’s ultimate prize worth 85 million.

Nengi was evicted afterwards leaving Dorathy as the last woman standing and Laycon as the winner of Big Brother’s N85 million worth of prizes.

The winners prize presentation will hold by 11am on 30th September 2020.

