Laycon is ugly, unattractive, Erica fumes

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Erica has described Laycon as ugly, saying she finds her ex-best friend unattractive.

Erica, after the Saturday night party, fumed against Laycon for deciding to stay mum on the kiss allegation laid against him last Sunday by host, Ebuka.

She said she kept asking Laycon when she tried to kiss him twice but the rising artiste maintained he doesn’t want to talk about it.

Erica however said it was all lies she only tried to kiss him once, which was because she was drunk.

She however said she can never be attracted to Laycon because he is ugly and too skinny as she called him many unprintable names.

Erica said: “That thing that Ebuka said last week is still bothering me. I spoke to him he said he’s not ready to talk about it. He is scared, he knows he lied he cannot back it up.

“At what point did I try to kiss you, you fool? As skinny and ugly as you are how will I ever be attracted to you idiot. If you ever call my name again I promise you will regret it.”

Continuing, Erica said she would kill Laycon if not for her third strike, adding that she would still kill him outside the House.

“I will beat Laycon if I was not on two strikes. I don’t care if I am disqualified. Laycon is a foolish boy, he looks like a nonstick.

“Laycon will kill himself for using me to lie. Outside this House I will kill Laycon.

“How will I be attracted to such ugly boy? Laycon is ugly he is not attractive. If people see that he is using his smartness for bad then he is ugly from the inside out.”