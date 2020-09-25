Laycon, Nengi, Ozo are big winners as finale draws nearer

By Gbenga Bada

Laycon, Nengi and Ozo are in the lead as some of the biggest winners in the BBNaija Lockdown.

It’s only a few more days until the curtains are drawn on the fifth edition of Big Brother Naija tagged Lockdown and viewers are eager to know which of the housemates will walk away with the N85 million – the biggest in the history of the show.

While the show has traditionally been a winner-takes-all affair, the organisers have found a formula that enables most, if not all, Housemates leave the show a little richer than they were when they walked into the house.

How housemates have earned riches:

Housemates have continued to enjoy mutually beneficial partnerships with brands that leverage the popularity of BBNaija to showcase their products and services through a variety of creative tasks and presentations.

The physically and mentally challenging tasks give the housemates a chance to win some mouth-watering prizes.

Biggest prizes so far

Nengi and Laycon have raked in the highest wins with over N3m each while Trikytee, Ozo, Dorathy, Prince, Vee and Neo have won over N2m.

In the middle of the show, Ozo, Trikytee, Prince, and Nengi won all-expense-paid trips to Dubai courtesy of Pepsi.

An excited Trikytee, who also won N1m from the task alongside Ozo, exclaimed to everyone who cared to listen that the Dubai trip would be his first time out of the country.

Again, Ozo won the Innoson task and got a brand-new car as a reward.

Neo won N500, 000 in the Indomie challenge while Kiddwaya and Dorathy’s presentation during the Oppo Photography task earned them N1m and Oppo Reno 3 phones each.

In the last week of the show, Nengi, Laycon, Vee, Dorathy and Neo won the sum of N1m each in the Lipton task.

As the final day of the season approaches, there’s bound to be even more tasks for the remaining housemates and more opportunities for fatter bank accounts.

The Betway and Darling prizes are yet to be announced and these are worth looking out for.

Only one lucky person will win the N85million grand prize but no one leaves the House a loser.