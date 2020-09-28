Laycon wins BBNaija N85m prize

By Gbenga Bada

Thank you very much to my fans. Thank you to my fans and my family. I love you guys so much. I appreciate you guys so much. I will never take this for granted.”

These were the words of 26-year-old Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe after winning the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show tagged Lockdown edition.

The reality TV show officially came to an end yesterday after 70 days – ten weeks – of live entertainment.

Laycon got over 60 per cent of 250 million votes cast by viewers to beat fellow housemate, Dorathy Bachor, who got about 21.85 per cent of the votes.

Both contestants were among the five finalists, including Vee, Neo, and Dorathy, who made it to the grand finale out of 20 housemates.

For winning the show and emerging the fifth contestant to win it since inception, Laycon was presented with a cheque of N30million.

He will also receive various gifts and incentives valued at N55million.

The other gifts and incentives include a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus Property, an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for two by TravelBeta, a Sport Utility Vehicle from Innoson Motors and a trip to Dublin, courtesy of Guinness.

Others are Scanfrost electronic makeover, one year supply of Pepsi, and a branded chiller, brand new Oppo 3 phone, one year supply of Munch It and Indomie noodles and VIP tickets to watch the European Champions League final.

Laycon is a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos.

He began his musical journey at an early age and has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising new school acts.

He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods.

The finale also had music performances from top Nigerian music acts that included Davido, Fireboy DML, and Mayorkun.

The fifth edition of the BBNaija tagged Lockdown kicked off on July 26 with 20 housemates namely Ka3na, Lilo, Eric, Erica, Kiddwaya, Ozo, Nengi, Dorathy, Lucy, TrikyTee, Vee, Neo, Prince, Laycon, Kaisha, Praise, Wathoni, Bright O, Tochi, and TolaniBaj.

Fourteen of the 20 housemates were evicted in nine weeks while Erica was disqualified for flouting the house rules in Week Six.