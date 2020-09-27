Laycon Wins BBNaija Season 5, N85 Million Grand Prize

Laycon emerges winner of BBNaija seasosn 5

Big Brother Naija season 5 came to an end today and saw fan favourite Laycon emerge winner of the show.

This year’s season tagged Lockdown saw 20 housemates compete for the grand prize worth N85 million.

Only five of them made it to the final week of the show.

Laycon edged out the four other finalists Dorathy, Nengi, Vee and Neo to clinch the coveted status of winner.

As winner he gets N30m cash prize, a two-bedroom apartment, Dubai trip for two, SUV from Innoson Motors, trip to Dublin, a trip to watch di UEFA Champions League finale, home appliances courtesy of Scanfrost, one year supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it chin-chin and Colgate toothpaste, one year supply of Pepsi and branded chiller, brand new Oppo mobile smartphone among other mouth-watering prizes.

Laycon won with over 60% of the entire votes, now this is what u call Social distancing… of lay lay lay 🔊 pic.twitter.com/PY3RACr6Og — ghøst_alamin 👻 (@alamin_ghost) September 27, 2020

24-year-old Dorathy emerged the 1st runner up while Nengi was declared the 2nd runner up.

Vee emerged the 5th runner up with Neo as the 4th runner up.

Born Olamilekan Agbeleshe, the 26-year-old is a rapper and graduate of Philosophy from the University of Lagos.

Last year, Mercy Eke won the Pepper dem edition while Mike Edwards was the 2nd runner up.