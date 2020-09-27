Laycon wins Big Brother Naija season five 

By Alao Abiodun and Adeyinka Akintunde

Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe has emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season five reality TV show.

He becomes the fifth winner of the show since its inception.

On Sunday final eviction night, Laycon emerged winner after polling the highest votes of the five remaining housemates. The last five housemates were Laycon, Dorathy, Nengi, Vee, and Neo.

Vee was the first housemate to leave the BBNaija house on Sunday night, while Neo and Nengi followed suit.

Even though he was just an unrecognised upcoming singer before Big Brother, the 26-year-old rapper had big names like Tunde Ednut, Reminince and a host of other stars rooting for him. Some of these stars are Yinka Ayefele; popular blogger, TundeEdnut; actors Nkechi Blessing, Lateef Adedimeji, Olaniyi “Sanyeri” Afonja, Ufuoma McDermott; comedian Broda Shaggy and entertainer, Lekan KingKong among others. They all actively campaigned for him on their social media pages.

Laycon has been up for eviction twice and both times, he topped the charts with very wide margins against the other housemates he was up with.

Following his victory, Laycon is expected to go home with N85m worth of prize.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.