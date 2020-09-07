Leaked Customs’ Memo: Defence Headquarters Assures Nigerians Of Safety

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche.

The Defence Headquarters has assured Nigerians particularly residents of the FCT, Kogi and Nasarawa State of safety.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the Armed Forces and other security agencies have been on red alert to combat the nation’s security challenges.

Enenche said pre-emptive intelligence is ongoing, adding that the military is collaborating with other security agencies.

While asking the citizens to go about their lawful businesses undeterred, the defence spokesman vowed that ongoing operations across the country aimed at fight criminal elements will continue normalcy is restored.

He, however, asked Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the security agencies.

Enenche’s remarks come a day after a memo from the Nigeria Customs Service on the infiltration of Boko Haram terrorists.

In the leaked memo purported issued by the Comptroller, Enforcement Headquarters, H.A. Sabo, in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, customs said it had information that terrorists were in Abuja.

The NCS also stated in the notice sighted on Saturday and dated August 20, 2020, that reports had it that the terrorists were planning to attack some selected targets within the territory.

It added that the terrorists had reportedly set up their camps in Kunyan Bush along airport road, off DIA Staff Quarters, Abuja.

But when contacted to confirm the notice, the NCS spokesperson, Joseph Attah, said he was not sure of the source of the information, although the matter was being investigated.