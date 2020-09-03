Lebanese Army Finds Explosive Material Near Beirut Port

BEIRUT—The Lebanese army found more than four tons of ammonium nitrate near Beirut’s port, where a larger cache of the same highly explosive material caused last month’s deadly explosion that ripped through much of the capital’s central districts.

An engineering team discovered the chemical during a search of a warehouse that was requested by the customs agency at the port, an army official said Thursday. The army in a statement said it dealt with the ammonium nitrate but did not specify how.

