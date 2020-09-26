World News

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns, Deepening Country’s Political Crisis

BEIRUT—Lebanon’s prime minister-designate abandoned his efforts to form a government, thwarting a French-led initiative that sought to end a political impasse and unlock international aid after a massive explosion destroyed nearly half the capital last month.

Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib on Saturday said his resignation came after the collapse of a consensus among Lebanon’s political elite over the government reforms that had emerged during a visit to Lebanon last month from French President Emmanuel Macron. Instead,…

