Daily News

Leicester humiliate Man City in 7-goal thriller

By
0
Post Views: Visits 31
Leicester humiliate Man City in 7-goal thriller
Jamie Vardy

Leicester humiliate Man City in 7-goal thriller

With three goals from Jamie Vardy and one each from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, Leicester  City embarrassed Manchester City today.

One goal each on either half of the game couldn’t do much good for the blue side of Manchester.

ALSO READ: Champions League return gives platform for Man Utd’s rebuild

VANGUARD

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Strike: TUC tackles Head of Service, says Nigeria not banana republic

Previous article

Adamawa NLC says it’s fully mobilised for Monday’s total strike action

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News