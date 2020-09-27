Leicester humiliate Man City in 7-goal thriller
With three goals from Jamie Vardy and one each from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, Leicester City embarrassed Manchester City today.
One goal each on either half of the game couldn’t do much good for the blue side of Manchester.
