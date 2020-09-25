Leo Stan Ekeh launches new edifice

By Oladapo Sofowora

Leo Stan Ekeh connotes the description of a goldfish that has no hiding place with his achievement in business – most especially the ICT sector. With his Zinox conglomerate, he single-handedly led a revolution in the Nigerian digital space.

At the point when most companies are folding up due to global obstacles, the Imo State-born businessman was able to navigate through the tides and sustain his workforce, thereby extending his business tentacles to the faraway United Arab Emirates. With this move, Ekeh launched himself in the Middle East with a brand new office situated in Dubai.

The lanky generous money bag alongside the Hon. Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, will officially launch his ‘Yudala Height’ building valued at over N15 billion.

The new oval design-like building is an eight-floor high rise and architectural masterpiece. Situated on the highbrow area of Idowu Martins street, Victoria Island, Lagos, investigations revealed that the property, before its new look, housed Ekeh’s office over two decades back.

Society Rendezvous gathered that after the official launch of Yudala Heights on October 1, Ekeh will be relocating his office from Oshodi Apapa Expressway to the new tastefully furnished space in Yudala height. Information at Society Rendezvous disposal says the Ekeh’s new office comes with a Penthouse, where he can receive private visitors, sophisticated musical equipment.

According to a close source, Ekeh has fixed his retirement for 2022.

”Leo Stan has finally set a retirement plan for the year 2022. He would resign as the Chairman of his business conglomerate and pass the baton to a younger generation. Though many of his admirers argued that his retirement was motivated by his plans of delving into politics in the year 2023, his target was to build his company’s net worth to over 10billion Dollars, a feat which he has since achieved before the targeted time”

The yet-to-be-launched ‘Yudala Height’ edifice, proudly boasts of 24 hrs central UPS security service, CCTV cameras surveillance, 3 soundproof generators, an elevated porch with disability entry, a spacious car park, an advanced fire fighting system, central air-conditioning system, plug and play Internet facility, stylish sanitary, 2 lift elevators, sewage/wastewater treatment plant, kitchenette, and storage space on every floor.