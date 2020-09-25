Let my work speak for me, says music producer Swapsonthemix

By Sampson Unamka

Multi-talented audio mixing and mastering engineer, Efe Destiny Esuakpor aka Swapsonthemix has said he wants his work and skill to speak for him.

He made this known while explaining to fans why they rarely get to see his pictures on social media.

Swapsonthemix revealed in an exclusive interview with The Nation recently, saying, “I love my privacy and I would rather have my work and skills speak for itself. My face is not a requisite for validation.”

Continuing, he said, “I like to move around freely without any extra attention and I love my family to enjoy their privacy as well. I also like dramas sometimes. Like when I’m with these artists and the people greeting them treat me like nobody or sometimes ignore me. I just laugh and enjoy it. It happened again in August 2020. I was with Orezi outside his house, some guys came to greet and they ignored me. They finished with him and were leaving when Orezi said “Swaps” the guys got surprised and came back to acknowledge me. I have walked into people talking about me not knowing it was me that’s the cruise.”

The 36-year-old indigene of Warri, Delta state has enjoyed a successful career working with prominent African acts like Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo, Flavour, Skiibii, Reekado Banks, Iyanya, Vector, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shey, Cabosnoop, Solid Star, Kiss Daniel, 9ice, Sugarboy among others. He became a household name after he mixed and mastered One Ticket by Davido and Kizz Daniel in 2018.