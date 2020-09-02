Linkage Assurance profit hits 894%

By Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

Linkage Assurance Plc has recorded a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N1.34 billion in 2019, about 894 percent increase over the N134.70 million it made in 2018.

The company posted a Gross Premium Written (GPW) of N6.52 billion. In 2018, it was N5.39 billion, a 21 percent increase.

The company rewarded its shareholders with a bonus issue of one for four shares by the capitalisation of N1 billion from the company’s general reserve account.

Chairman of the company, Chief Joshua Fumudoh, who spoke during its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM), said despite the difficult operating environment, Linkage made appreciable progress.

He said the company made a profit of N409 million in 2019, compared to the N772 million losses in 2018, while net claims paid was N1.7 billion compared to the N2.7 billion of the previous year.

He said the significant reduction in net claims was as a result of improved underwriting and effective reinsurance arrangement.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Boniface Okezie, added that the company, during the year under review, crafted a Five-Year Strategic Road Map that would guide its operations in achieving her short-and long-term goals.

The four strategic pillars in line with its Balanced Scorecard Framework, Daniel Braie noted, include Business Growth, Financial Excellence, Operational Excellence and Customer Intimacy

Shareholders, who attended the meeting, who included the National Coordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Sir Sunny Nwosu; Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie; Mrs. Bisi Bakare and Mr. Nona Awoh, applauded the board and management for a good performance.

They appreciated the bonus issue, describing it as a ‘palliative’ to shareholders, expressing optimism that Linkage is well-positioned to pay better dividends in future.