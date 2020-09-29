List Of Police Officers Killed During Boko Haram Ambush On Gov. Zulum’s Convoy

Boko Haram terrorists, on Friday, launched an attack on the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, killing about 30 soldiers, police officers and civilians.

The identities of the police officers killed during the attack on the convoy have been revealed.

The Borno State Police Commissioner, Bello Makwashi, listed the names of the dead officers on Monday when the governor visited the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The Police commissioner listed the officers attacked as:

Mba Mathew,

Ibrahim Muhammad,

David Jarta,

Jerry Joseph,

John Barka,

Elijah Gwarza,

Eheboya Osaheinde, and

Nura Aminu.

According to Makwashi, the State Command had to break the sad news to the families of those in Maiduguri, adding that some were still on their way coming.

Meanwhile, the wives of the slain police officers have appealed to the governor for support during the trying moment.

Speaking on behalf of the widows, Mrs Effa David Jarta said they received the news of the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of their breadwinners in utter shock, adding that “it is not easy.” She thanked the governor for his visit but said: “consider us and the situation we are in.”

In his reaction to the incident, Governor Zulum expressed deep regret about the incident which he said was the first in 18 months since he became governor.

He, however, assured the widows of the slain police officers of his commitment to support their livelihood efforts and the education of their children.

“I am standing before you here, I am not here to just see you and go back. God willing we shall not let you down, we shall support you.” Zulum assured.

