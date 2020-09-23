List of recent UEFA Super Cup winners

UEFA Super Cup. PHOTO: Getty Images

Recent winners of the UEFA Super Cup ahead of Thursday’s match between Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League winners Sevilla in Budapest:

2019: Liverpool (ENG)

2018: Atletico Madrid (ESP)

2017: Real Madrid (ESP)

2016: Real Madrid (ESP)

2015: Barcelona (ESP)

2014: Real Madrid (ESP)

2013: Bayern Munich (GER)

2012: Atletico Madrid (ESP)

2011: Barcelona (ESP)

2010: Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Most overall wins

5: Barcelona (ESP), AC Milan (ITA)

4: Real Madrid (ESP), Liverpool (ENG)

3: Atletico Madrid (ESP)