List of recent UEFA Super Cup winners

UEFA Super Cup. PHOTO: Getty Images
Recent winners of the UEFA Super Cup ahead of Thursday’s match between Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League winners Sevilla in Budapest:
2019: Liverpool (ENG)
2018: Atletico Madrid (ESP)
2017: Real Madrid (ESP)
2016: Real Madrid (ESP)
2015: Barcelona (ESP)
2014: Real Madrid (ESP)
2013: Bayern Munich (GER)
2012: Atletico Madrid (ESP)
2011: Barcelona (ESP)
2010: Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Most overall wins
5: Barcelona (ESP), AC Milan (ITA)
4: Real Madrid (ESP), Liverpool (ENG)
3: Atletico Madrid (ESP)
