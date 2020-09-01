Listen To Voices, Do Not Resurrect Water Resources Bill, NLC Tells NASS

File: President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the National Assembly to listen to the voices of Nigerians and stop the plan of resurrecting the Water Resources Bill which was rejected in 2018.

The NLC in a statement signed by its President, Ayuba Wabba, on Monday, stated that the bill if passed puts the country’s unity in danger.

Mr Wabba stressed that the National Assembly has the constitutional responsibility to re-introduce any bill that was rejected but urged the lawmakers to avoid any move that will ambush Nigerians.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress joins patriotic voices across the country in calling on the leadership of the National Assembly not to resurrect or cause to be passed into law the Water Bill because of the danger it portends to national unity.

“Although the National Assembly is constitutionally vested with law-making, we warn against the National Assembly ambushing Nigerians,” he added.

The NLC President also warned “against legislative abuse or betrayal of Nigerians as this is what it will amount to if the bill is passed or caused to be passed without public engagement and scrutiny. Already, the sentiments expressed against this bill are too grave to be brushed off.

“Information in the public domain has it that the National Assembly leadership is working surreptitiously with vested interests outside the Assembly anxious to pass the bill without due legislative process.

“We recall that this bill was rejected in 2018 with very good reasons. Although there is no law against re-presentation of a killed or rejected bill, however, given the strong sentiments expressed against this bill from practically all sections of the country, then and now, we would strongly advise that this bill should not be resurrected,” Mr Wabba maintained.

He stated that the country is facing a myriad of challenges and having another controversial bill will cause costly controversy.

“Although legislation is one of the three constitutional functions of the National Assembly, it should not be a licence to dictatorship but a representation of the will, aspirations and sensitivities of the populace.

“In light of this, we state unambiguously that the National Assembly should listen to the voice of reason by resting this bill.”