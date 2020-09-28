Liverpool vs Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES): Gunners seek another upset against Reds

After beating Premier League Champions Liverpool to the season-opening Community Shield few weeks back, Arsenal will be gunning for another upset against the Reds at Anfield.
The Gunners are enjoying a new lease of life under manager Mikel Arteta; winning their first two fixtures in the current campaign.
Though it looks like a tough call, the North London side will be hoping to make it three straight wins like Everton and Leicester City tonight.
However, Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten at home in their last 60 league games – with 49 wins and 11 draws – meaning the Gunners have to be super good to halt this amazing run.
Even though many would be quick to pick Liverpool as the favourites tonight, the lessons from the Manchester City and Bayern Munich ties indicate that just anything could happen at Anfield.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.
Kick off is 8.00 p.m.
Team News
Liverpool
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Neco Williams
Arsenal
Starting XI: Leno; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Subs: Runarsson, Gabriel, Saka, Ceballos, Pepe, Nketiah, Kolasinac
- LIVE UPDATE
Game underway at Anfield
Arsenal take the first throw-in at the left side of the pitch
YELLOW CARD: Sadio Mane booked for a foul on Kieran Tierney
The Senegalese star elbowed the Arsenal player
It has been a balanced start so far…Ball possession: Liverpool: 50%, Arsenal: 50%.
Ten Minutes played and still Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal have won just one of their last 16 away league games against the reigning champions .. Can they make it a second tonight?
Perhaps playing behind-closed-doors can work in the favour of the Gunners
Salah with a chance but the Egyptian sends his effort wide of the target
Good save by Leno to deny Naby Keita the opener
Since Jurgen Klopp took over Liverpool, the Reds have scored 27 goals against Arsenal.. How many will be added tonight?
Liverpool controlling the game at the moment
The fourth corner for Liverpool and the Reds come quite close this term
Arsenal saved by the crossbar on that occasion
GOALLLL!!! Lacazzette with the opener for Arsenal
First shot… First Goal for the Gunners
GOALLLLL!!! Liverpool get the equaliser
Sadio Mane with the goal for the Reds
Salah released a shot, it’s parried by Bernd Leno but he can’t hold onto it…and Mane taps the ball into an open goal!
31 Minutes gone Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal
GOALLL… Robertson shoots Liverpool in front
