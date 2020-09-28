Liverpool vs Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES): Gunners seek another upset against Reds

After beating Premier League Champions Liverpool to the season-opening Community Shield few weeks back, Arsenal will be gunning for another upset against the Reds at Anfield.

The Gunners are enjoying a new lease of life under manager Mikel Arteta; winning their first two fixtures in the current campaign.

Though it looks like a tough call, the North London side will be hoping to make it three straight wins like Everton and Leicester City tonight.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten at home in their last 60 league games – with 49 wins and 11 draws – meaning the Gunners have to be super good to halt this amazing run.

Even though many would be quick to pick Liverpool as the favourites tonight, the lessons from the Manchester City and Bayern Munich ties indicate that just anything could happen at Anfield.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.

Kick off is 8.00 p.m.

Team News

Liverpool

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Neco Williams

Arsenal

Starting XI: Leno; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Runarsson, Gabriel, Saka, Ceballos, Pepe, Nketiah, Kolasinac

LIVE UPDATE

Game underway at Anfield

Arsenal take the first throw-in at the left side of the pitch

YELLOW CARD: Sadio Mane booked for a foul on Kieran Tierney

The Senegalese star elbowed the Arsenal player

It has been a balanced start so far…Ball possession: Liverpool: 50%, Arsenal: 50%.

Ten Minutes played and still Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal have won just one of their last 16 away league games against the reigning champions .. Can they make it a second tonight?

Perhaps playing behind-closed-doors can work in the favour of the Gunners

Salah with a chance but the Egyptian sends his effort wide of the target

Good save by Leno to deny Naby Keita the opener

Since Jurgen Klopp took over Liverpool, the Reds have scored 27 goals against Arsenal.. How many will be added tonight?

Liverpool controlling the game at the moment

The fourth corner for Liverpool and the Reds come quite close this term

Arsenal saved by the crossbar on that occasion

GOALLLL!!! Lacazzette with the opener for Arsenal

First shot… First Goal for the Gunners

GOALLLLL!!! Liverpool get the equaliser

Sadio Mane with the goal for the Reds

Salah released a shot, it’s parried by Bernd Leno but he can’t hold onto it…and Mane taps the ball into an open goal!

31 Minutes gone Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

GOALLL… Robertson shoots Liverpool in front