Liverpool’s Karius joins Union Berlin on loan

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan, the Premier League champions announced on Monday.

The move means the 27-year-old will now have spent three consecutive seasons away from Anfield after playing on loan at Beskitas for the past two years.

Karius has not made a competitive appearance for Liverpool since two calamitous mistakes cost Jurgen Klopp’s men the 2018 Champions League final in a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

The German joined Liverpool from Mainz in 2016 and is pleased to be returning to his homeland.

Karius told Union’s website: “I’m looking forward to my new opportunity in Berlin and I’m happy to be playing in the Bundesliga again.

“Union is a special club, one that has earned a great deal of respect, not just by promotion to the Bundesliga.

“I would like to play my part in this positive development and help to achieve the great goal of staying in the Bundesliga.”

Karius could make his debut against his former club when Union faces Mainz on Friday.