Lizzo Discusses Body Positivity On Her First Vogue Cover

Lizzo | Image: Vogue/Hype William

In a red-hot dress from Valentino, Lizzo looks good as hell for her first Vogue cover.

Lizzo, 32, is never one to shy away from conversations on body positivity, however, she thinks the term has been “commercialized”, appropriated and in danger of losing its meaning.

“Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls,” she said for Vogue’s October cover story. “And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative.”

She continued: “What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from … the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets — you know, it gets made acceptable.”

Lizzo | Image: Vogue/Hype William

Lizzo wants everyone to know that being fat is normal. The “Truth Hurts” singer said she doesn’t fully claim the term “body positive,” preferring “body-normative” instead.

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” Lizzo said. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here.”

She added: “We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”