Loko, NIWA, Evans, NNPC

Tony Marinho

COVID-19 records deaths approaching 860,000, infections 26,000,000, with around 54,000 recognised cases and 1,100 deaths in Nigeria.

Government contracts are too long and slow, killing business. Six-months Third Mainland Bridge closure?? The 1.8 or 2.2km Loko Oweto Bridge connecting Nassarawa and Benue and North to South, is 93% complete. This is another long-delayed project awarded in 2011 for ‘48’ months in 2015, well within the capacity of the hugely wealthy government of the day with huge amounts of oil and other money available. Shamefully the contract was stretched and changed later to ‘84’ months and claimed to have been 93% completed in 2019. Do the Niger Bridge and the Lagos Ibadan Expressway contracts sound similar? Yes!!!! Anyway, the Loko Oweto Bridge is now stated to be 97% complete with surrounding roads still under construction- till when? We need more strategic bridges across more rivers.

Nigeria does not need reintroduction of the authoritarian oppressive Nigerian Inland Waterways Bill by anybody, president or NASS. This is a time for devolution of powers to the regions and states. No 1914 consolidation by a unitary loving government mistakenly elected on its restructuring agenda.

Evans notorious kidnapper and accused killer, has finally been jailed. Now that he is in jail, the many other cases against him can also be prosecuted. There should be no escape during transfer to court for those trials. He was arraigned first in late 2017 and convicted in August. He changed his legal team five times in order to delay the trial and then claimed he could not pay lawyers. This is just as President Buhari calls for faster court trials but what has been done to upgrade the Information Technology (IT) of courts and the judges themselves? To quote lawyers, stenographers are ‘alien to the Nigerian judicial system’ though used in all modern countries to record and put on computer the proceedings of the court instead of making judges write longhand. While some court registries are IT-compliant many are still archaic. Are we serious????

There seems to be systemic undying, living corruption in too many Ministries, Departments and Agencies of governance even under the second term of this same government. NDDC, NSITF are just current cases in point. Easily preventable by daily policing and forensic monitoring. The way government shouted about restructuring and anti-corruption as the cornerstones of the election, why were government corrupt organs not overwhelmed in 2015 with EFCC/ Police and ICPC spring cleaning with adequate whistleblowing and safety measures put in place to actually obey the rule of law, and moral necessity and oath office in terms of the government General Orders (GO)? This would include filling annual accounts within three months at the end of the year and paying dues and taxes as and when due and federal executive initiating forensic auditing of every single MDA. This would have warned contractors, civil servants, and politicians to play honest and keep a safe distance from the major plague and epidemic on financial integrity of Nigeria. Something but not enough happened. This government claims a fall in the corruption levels. However, there are still too many examples of corruption under this government’s watch, if not active participation e.g. police checkpoints. This is collusion by government or negligence of government to control its own agencies.

Surely every government official especially in the Ministry of Finance and Budget and Planning would be looking forward to scrutinising NNPC income to plan the budgets and development country plans not based on fiction but facts and figures. Is the budget conjured up blindly? The NNPC unaudited account for 2018 is case in point. There is corruption in the ethnically biased appointment policy at NNPC. Why no audit??? Where is the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)?? Who can knock this country’s organs into economically advantageous shape??

The ineffectiveness of the government to enforce its own federal character in its institutions is disgraceful. When it does enforce federal character, it disadvantages good students in favour of students who after 50 years of targeted national education policy at primary and secondary school still do not qualify to enter any school. The fault, however, is not with the failed students themselves as they have been victims of serial bad education systems. Their failure is due to those educational institutions they came from – understaffed, underequipped, under-motivated and often employing a poorly motivated and poorly rewarded quality of sometimes under-qualified teacher over the last 50 years. One or two students will survive a rubbish school and still shine forth, but the majority will not rise above the input from teachers often discouraged by their circumstances and surroundings. This especially applies to Maths, English, and a lack of scientific practical science exposure. A country with an education system which fails it, will itself fail as a country.

Good private education is not a substitute but complementary to the public education system. Good government public school education cannot refuse and must actively encourage ‘Primary and Secondary Old Students Associations’, community participation and above all parental interest in the education of their children. Government is fond of saying ‘government cannot do it alone’. That is often an excuse for corruption and failure. However, it is true in the case of education.

Politicians must reach beyond politics and party propaganda to invite all hands-on board the education train. Only the best for our children.