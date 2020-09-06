Daily News

Lucy evicted from BBNaija lockdown edition [See how viewers voted]

By David Royal

Minutes after Big Brother Naija Housemate Erica was disqualified from the reality show, Lucy has been evicted from the BBNaija lockdown edition.

This was disclosed by the host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the live eviction show on Sunday evening.

READ ALSO: BBNaija 2020: Erica disqualified after faceoff with Laycon, Prince

Lucy who was once the Head of House, was on Monday put up for eviction alongside Kiddwaya, Vee, Trikytee, Laycon and Nengi by other housemates but unfortunately, she scored the lowest vote which led to her eviction.

During her chat with Ebuka, Lucy revealed that she will like to focus on her food business on a bigger level now but first of all, she will need a week rest without media cameras.

Below is how the audience voted…

