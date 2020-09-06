Lucy Evicted From Big Brother Naija Lockdown House

Lucy has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija House.

She is the first of the six nominated housemates to be evicted in the 7th week of the show.

According to the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, at least one or more of the nominated housemates will be evicted.

She was, however, the only housemate to be evicted while all five others were declared safe.

When asked what would be next for her (Lucy) she said she would continue her grill business and perhaps expand it into a full-blown restaurant.

Before the eviction show commenced, Big Brother addressed some major issues in the house and after reading the riot act to them, housemate, Erica, who was the Head of House, was disqualified for breaking several house rules.

The remaining housemates left to continue the battle for the grand prize of N85 million over the next three weeks are: Kiddwaya, Trickytee, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon, Nengi, Ozo, Neo and Prince.