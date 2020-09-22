Luis Suarez terminates Barcelona contract

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez celebrates a goal against Inter Milan, in their Champions League tie.

Luis Suarez is officially a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Barcelona.

The Uruguayan, 33, still had one year left on his deal at the Nou Camp but was told by Ronald Koeman he did not feature in his plans in a brutal one-minute phone call.

That triggered an angry response from the striker’s team-mate and close pal Lionel Messi, who rocked the club by handing in a transfer request. Now the forward is searching for a new club after RAC1 claimed he agreed to give up part of his salary to secure an early exit from his Barca agreement.

The ex-Liverpool and Ajax ace is believed to be heading to Barca’s training ground this afternoon to say his final goodbyes. His departure is due to be officially confirmed within hours, according to the report.

Suarez is now studying a host of offers on the table to determine his next club with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid among the favorites for his signature.

Juventus quickly became his most-likely new home in a £13.5million deal to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the Serie A champions have pulled the plug on any potential deal due to passport issues, despite Suarez passing the required Italian test last week.

Vanguard