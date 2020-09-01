Macron Presses Lebanon’s Leaders to Form Government, Deliver Reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron pressed Lebanon’s leaders to form a government and deliver long-delayed reforms, promising international aid in return that would help the tiny Mediterranean nation stave off an economic collapse.

On Tuesday, Mr. Macron met with the country’s president, Michel Aoun, and was slated to meet with other political leaders, many of whom are accused by protesters of corruption and mismanaging the country. The night before, he met Lebanese pop icon Fairouz, a symbol of unity in a fractured society….