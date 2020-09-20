Madonna’s biopic ‘will recount the harrowing night she was raped at knifepoint at the age of 20’

By Sean O’grady For Mailonline

Madonna‘s upcoming biopic will reportedly recount the horrifying moment she was raped at knifepoint at the age of 20.

The film, which the singer, 62, is directing, will be exploring some of the darker aspects of her life before her rise to fame.

A source told The Mirror: ‘She lost her mother to cancer when she was just five, something a child never gets over. But she turned her loss and pain into a creative force to be reckoned with.

‘There will be some shockers, as that is just part of her DNA. This has been an incredibly cathartic process for Madonna.

‘She is uncovering memories that have long been left dormant. She has done and achieved so much, so to have this time to reflect has been quite magical.’

It appears that writing the film has been a cathartic experience for Madonna who recently told fans: ‘I keep forgetting that I’m writing about myself… I can’t make s*** up! But in fact I don’t need to. The truth will set you free and also be devastating!’

Early days: The film, which the singer, 62, is directing, will be exploring some of the darker aspects of her life before her rise to fame (pictured in 1978)

Madonna previously revealed she was raped after moving from Michigan to New York to begin her music career.

In an essay for Harper’s Bazaar, she wrote: ‘New York wasn’t everything I thought it would be. It did not welcome me with open arms. The first year, I was held up at gunpoint.

‘Raped on the roof of a building I was dragged up to with a knife in my back, and had my apartment broken into three times. I don’t know why; I had nothing of value after they took my radio the first time.

She previously explained: ‘I was told that if I wanted to press charges, that, you know, a physical examination, I would have to go before the court, they are going to ask you all these personal questions. You’ve already been violated, so then, do you want to talk about it? Do you want to make it public? No, it’s just not worth it. It’s too humiliating.’

Madonna is co-writing the film with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody while film executive Amy Pascal will serve as producer.

Speaking about the project on Instagram, Madonna said: ‘I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a ­musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.

‘The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me.

‘It’s essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.’

Madonna has past directed projects such as the 2008 drama Filth and Wisdom and the Abbie Corning movie W.E. in 2011.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, a musical mainstay for more than 35 years – she had her first number one hit with 1984’s Like a Virgin – en route to a historically-successful career in which she’s sold more than 335 million albums.

Madonna and Diablo Cody were seen collaborating in an Instagram post last week, as she wrote on Friday, ‘Are you ready for the story of my life… Am I?’ with the hashtags #livetotell #diablocody and #screenplay.

Live To Tell, a potential name for the movie, was the name of a hit ballad she had early in her career in 1986.