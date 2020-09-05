Magu: Pastor sues bank over N573 million claim

A Nigerian cleric, Emmanuel Omale, has filed a N5 billion suit against First City Monument Bank over the bank’s report to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit of an alleged payment of N573 million into his account.

Mr Omale is an associate of the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

In a court document filed before the FCT High Court on Friday, by Mr Omale’s lawyer, Gordy Uche, accused the bank of negligently breaching the fiduciary duty of care in its banker-customer relationship with his client.

According to the suit, the court also summoned the bank to enter appearance either personally or by a legal representative within 30 days after the service of the writ.

It added that failure to appear before the court, judgement may be given in its absence.

Mr Omale’s suit is in reaction to a presidential committee report that audited the EFCC between 2015 and 2020, which claimed that Mr Omale was used ”as an instrument for the embattled EFCC boss to launder money”.

The Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets said Mr Omale had received N573 million to purchase a property in Dubai for Mr Magu.