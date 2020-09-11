Mailafia Cries Out For Help, Says Life Is In Danger As DSS Issues Another Invitation

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and former presidential aspirant, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has received a third invitation from the Department of State Security (DSS).

Mailafia was asked to appear on Monday, September 14 by 11 am.

Recall that Mailafia had granted an interview where he claimed that a Northern Governor was Boko Haram’s commander and the DSS began investigations and questionings into Mailafia’s claims.

Speaking with The Nation on Friday, Mailafia cried out that his life was in danger because certain political forces were bent on silencing him.

According to him: “I have once again (for the 3rd time) been ordered to appear before the DSS at their Jos HQ this coming Monday 14th September at 11.00 am.

“This is in addition to our battle in court, as my lawyer appears before a Jos High Court on Friday, September 11, seeking a restraining order against the DIG Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who are also pursuing me.”

He said he was disgusted for being subjected to criminal investigation in Nigeria for speaking the truth having spent over 20 years teaching abroad with an unblemished record.

“I spent over 20 years of my working life abroad as a university teacher, banker and international civil servant with an unblemished record.

“I have no criminal record — not even a parking ticket. Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I’m being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution.

“Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever for speaking the truth.

“For speaking on behalf of the Holy Martyrs — of thousands of innocent children, women, elderly and youths that have been killed in our beloved country.”

Mailafia has been invited twice by DSS and released unconditionally.

Thereafter, the criminal investigation unit of the Police asked him to appear for criminal investigation.

Mailafia declined and approached the Jos High Court seeking a restraining order against the Police.

The matter comes up at High Court 4, Jos on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...