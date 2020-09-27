Major Happenings In The Past Week

It’s the week of new beginnings and reflection. For some, it took a lot of effort and moving beyond the public-shaming to rise to the mental space they are at now. If there is one thing we got from all that happened, it is that there comes a time when one has to decide: to live or leave (quit).

Don’t cry for me

Cardi B and Offset | Photo Getty

Cardi B wants her fans to know that she is “okay” and hasn’t shed a tear since filing for divorce from her husband Offset. The 27-year-old rapper took to her Instagram page in a live video to thank her fans for the support and as well address her fall out with Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus.) However, contrary to claims on him cheating, she said that she “just got tired of arguing. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… you know what I’m saying?”

1 Thess 4:11-12

Yvonne Nelson | Photo Instagram

Yvonne Nelson thought to remind fans who believe that they still have a say in her life to respect the Bible verse 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12- “Lead a quiet life, mind your own business, and work with your hands.” Addressing a fan who told her that all her achievements are nothing if she doesn’t have a husband, Nelson opined that “Real love, kids, an education and happiness are” what she considers an achievement. “The society you wanna please so much will kill you one day. No one cares about you anyways. I can do the so-called marriage when it feels right,” she wrote in part.

An impactful life

RBG | Photo NPR

The mother of gender equality and women’s rights, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, took her rest from this earth earlier in the week. While she is known as the campaigner for women’s rights in the US, her struggle extended to everyone from low-income employee to the voiceless in society. Nicknamed, “the Notorious R.B.G,” she is the second woman to serve on the US Supreme court. She died at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer. For the first time in a long time, people around the world agree in unison that they “will mourn her tonight and be her tomorrow.”

End of the road

Sergei Torop | Photo The Guardian

A former traffic police officer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus has been arrested in a special operation staged by Russian security agents. Sergei Torop, who is known to his followers as Vissarion, was arrested along with two other leaders of the group. Russia’s investigative committee said it would charge him with organising an illegal religious organisation, alleging that the cult extorted money from followers and subjected them to emotional abuse. The 59-year-old cult leader has written a ten-volume ‘sequel to the Bible’ and once described himself as “the living word of God.

Lending his voice

Mike Tyson | Mirror

Mike Tyson has never exercised his voting rights and will be doing so for the first time in the 2020 US presidential election. The former professional boxer revealed he thought all these years that he was unable to participate. “This election will be my 1st time voting,” the 54-year-old wrote. “I never thought I could because of my felony record. Boxing fans will recall that in 1992, Mike Tyson was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison. He was charged with one count of rape and two counts of deviant sexual conduct. Cheers to new beginnings.