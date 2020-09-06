Make money before going after Nengi, Kiddwaya tells Ozo

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Kiddwaya has advised two-time Head of House Ozo on how to win Nengi’s heart.

The billionaire son told Ozo he would have to make money first to have a smooth relationship with Nengi outside the House.

Kiddwaya said Nengi would be expensive to maintain outside the House.

According to him: “Nengi is the kind of girl that if her guy is worried about other guys paying her attention or giving gifts she won’t like it.

“You focus on making money and being a success then every other thing will fall into place. Guys will be reaching out to Nengi in her DMs with gifts and all of that outside the house and it will be expensive to maintain a relationship”.