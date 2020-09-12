Makinde, Tambuwal Show Up As PDP Kicks Off Governorship Campaign In Ondo

A cross-section of the crowd at the PDP flag-off rally in Akure for the Ondo governorship election on September 12, 2020.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde led other high-powered party representatives to kick-start the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship election in Ondo state on Saturday.

The PDP’s candidate for the election, scheduled to hold on November 10, is Eyitayo Jegede.

Supporters thronged out in their numbers to the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure where the rally was held.

The Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, was also present at the rally to stand in solidarity with Jegede.

Other dignitaries present at the PDP flag-off included the Senator representing Ekiti South, Abiodun Olujimi, and the PDP State Chairman, Fatai Adams.

Representing Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the flag off was Segun Sowunmi.

“They (APC) said you should vote them because they want Presidency to come to Yoruba land,” Makinde said during his speech, which was, as much of the rally, punctuated by short bursts of political music.

“This election is not about the presidency to Yoruba land. This election is about delivering Eyitayo Jegede and putting Ondo state as part of the states that will lead the charge to restructure Nigeria.”

More to follow . . .