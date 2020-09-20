‘Makinde’s shift classes practically impossible to implement’

A professor at the Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, Oyesoji Aremu, and a child protection activist, Mrs. Patricia Abokede, have faulted the introduction of morning and afternoon shift mode of classes for students in Oyo State

The state government has announced that primary and secondary students should resume on September 21 and should adhered to the morning and afternoon shift format.

Speaking with The Guardian, Aremu said the policy would be difficult to implement while Abokede said the step is not safer.

Aremu said: “That policy appears very difficult to implement given certain circumstances. If you go back to history, we used to have something like that. But that was when the population of students was not as many, as we have now. Oyo State was not as complex at it is today.

“There are many issues to contend with. Number one, the teachers that will teach these students, there is a challenge. For example, if a teacher teaches some set of students, for about four hours in the morning session, he still has to repeat the same four hours in the evening section. This makes it eight solid hours. I’m not even talking about other hours to carry out other activities.







“It also means parents will have to shuttle. If I have two children in a particular school, one is in the morning section and the other one in the afternoon session, how would I accommodate the two shuttles?

Abokede, a child protection activist and child development psychologist, warned the state government against the shift format.

“I see this as more risky than COVID-19, where do you put the children going to school in the afternoon when the others have gone to school in the morning? Where do you put the morning children when the afternoon children are at school.”

“Honestly, this is not safe at all. The government is not considering the children’s safety, family health and security.”

