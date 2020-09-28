Daily News

Malami donates N11m to Kebbi flood victims

By
Our Reporter

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has donated N11 million to flood victims in Gwandu Emirate in Kebbi.

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Dr Umar Jibrilu-Gwandumade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

Malami said that the money will be channelled through his two NGOs: Khadimiyya for Justice and Development and Kadi Malami Foundation.

The minister announced the donation while on a sympathy visit to the Emir of Gwandu Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu-Bashar.

