Malami, Sokoto AG appointed Life Benchers

By John Austin Unachukwu

THE Body of Benchers (BoB) has conferred the Life Bencher title on the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice for Sokoto State, Hon Sulaiman Usman (SAN).

The Body of Benchers is a body of the highest legal distinction in the legal profession in Nigeria.

It was learnt that a committee of the Body of Benchers, presided over by its chairman and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), O. C. J. Okocha (SAN), had earlier recommended conferment of the honour on deserving lawyers.

Others honoured were Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Jos Division, Justice A. G. Mshelia, Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Suleiman Kawu, Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice P. O. Nnadi; Chief Judge of Oyo State; Justice M. L. Abimbola, Attorney-General of Borno State Kaka Shehu Lawan, Attorney-General of Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko, Attorney-General of Sokoto State, Mr. Sulaiman Usman; NBA Representative at the Body of Benchers, Mr. Francis Chuka Agbu (SAN); Chief Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), NBA Representative at the Body of Benchers; Dr. T. C. Osanakpo (SAN) and Chief Joe Agi (SAN), who has been a bencher before.

In a congratulatory message signed by Emeka Ozoani (SAN), on behalf of the committee of friends of the Sokoto State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Suleiman Usman, they described Usman as a nobleman who practises with pure heart and professionalism.