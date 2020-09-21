Malawi: VP Chilima Rolls Out Free Fertilizer Distribution Program

Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has on Monday presided over the launch of distribution of fertiliser and hybrid maize seed to the poorest households across the country at the Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) offices at Kanengo in Lilongwe.

The initiative, by Yara International through its Action Africa Partnership (AAP), will target 92,000 vulnerable households.

Each household will get one 50Kg bag of fertiliser, maize seed as well as being trained in good agricultural practices.

The organisers said the Vice-President Chilima, fondly known by his initials SKC, was invited to be the Guest of Honour because of his “widely recognised championing during campaigns of supporting measures that lessen the burden of high fertiliser costs to all farmers in Malawi.”

In his remarks, Chilima commended Yara International for rolling out the free fertilizer distribution program for the selected farmers saying it will help complement government’s efforts in eradicating hunger.

“Therefore, the coming in of Action Africa to target farmers who are economically disadvantaged that even the K4,495 bag of fertilizer is beyond reach for them – is highly commendable and appreciated by the government.

“Through these combined efforts, it is my sincere hope that our farmers will not only be food and nutrition secure but also be able to increase income generation for their families,” said Chilima.

Chilima, who is also Minister for Economic Planning , Development and Public Sector Reforms, said scaling up efforts to turn the country’s agriculture sector into a robust one is therefore a major long term development target for Malawi.

He said the Tonse Alliance led government is already in the process of implementing the Affordable Inputs Program which will benefit about 4.2 million Smallholder farming families.

“I am pleased and honoured to launch the Yara Action Africa program that is aimed at mitigating the adverse impact of COVID-19 on agriculture production especially on smallholder farmers,” he said.

Chilima has since warned against abuse of the programs saying the inputs need to reach the intended beneficiaries in order to fight hunger.

The Vice-President has also called on Malawians to be hardworking in order to transform the country.