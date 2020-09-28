Daily News

Mali names diplomat Ouane as interim prime minister

Former Foreign Minister Moctar Ouane was named as Mali’s interim prime minister, state television said yesterday, a move likely to trigger the lifting of sanctions imposed by the West Africa regional bloc in the aftermath of the military coup last month.

A veteran diplomat, Ouane, 64, served as Mali’s ambassador to the United Nations in 1995-2002, and as foreign minister in 2004-2009. The bloc had demanded a civilian leader be installed as a condition for lifting the sanctions.

Ouane’s appointment comes two days after retired colonel Bah Ndaw was sworn in as the country’s president, and coup-leader Colonel Assimi Goita as vice president.

The men will be tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after the Aug. 18 overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

