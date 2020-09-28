Daily News

Mali’s military should fight terrorists and not hold on to power — Buhari

By
0
Post Views: Visits 17

Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at the behest of their Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, may confer again to discuss outstanding grey areas in the Mali political situation, President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated.

The President spoke after receiving briefing at State House, Abuja, Monday, from the ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Mali has appointed a civilian as interim president, who will stay in office for 18 months, and lead the country back to constitutional order, after the military had taken over power in the country.

That was part of irreducible demands by West African leaders before sanctions imposed on the country could be lifted.

ALSO READ: I regret heading Buhari’ panel probing Magu, Justice Salami reportedly says

However, according to the Special Envoy, the military leaders are yet to satisfy ECOWAS demand of a full civilian as Vice President, and what his roles would be in government. That position is currently being held by a serving military officer, who was also one of the leaders of the takeover.

President Buhari counseled the Special Envoy to present a formal report to the new ECOWAS Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, “who will then write us officially, and we then determine the next steps.”

The President said with about two-thirds of Mali currently under occupation by terrorists, “the priority of the military should be to secure their country,” rather than hold on to power.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

September 28, 2020

Related

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Ekiti ‘ll use World Bank $20m fund for projects – Fayemi

Previous article

Assets recovery: ICPC seizes N16b from Ministry of Agriculture

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News